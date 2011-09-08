Alton Little Theater presents THE SPITFIRE GRILL
September 8, 2011 4:39 PM
Listen to the story
"Things are defintely cookin at the Spitfire Grill when a feisty parolee follows her dream to a small town in Wisconsin facing economic hardships. An innovative raffle and a journey of hope and healing make for a feast of musical entertainment! Nine Performances will be on stage at Alton Little Theater from September 16th through 25th. Call 618-462-6562 for Reservations"
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.