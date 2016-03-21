ALTON - Alton Little Theater's final "Extra, EXTRA Entertainment Series Event" will be produced on Sunday, April 24th at 2pm at the ALT Showplace.

Kent Rader and Jan McInnis will bring their nationally touring show to the ALT venue for just one performance (200 seats available). Having just come off performances in Las Vegas, Washington, D.C. and being named " "cleanest comedians and winners of the Branson Comedy Award", the pair of treasured performers will surely delight & entertain audiences in the Riverbend as ALT wraps up its Fund-raising efforts for the 82nd Season - and prepares to launch the 83rd Season of Entertainment with a whole NEW selection of Concerts and unique entertainment events to compliment the eight major productions that will be staged July 2016 through July of 2017!

The BABY BOOMER COMEDY SHOW is billed as "clean comedy for people born before seatbelts, safety helmets and FaceBook. Kent Rader and Jan McInnis have written a proclaimed "hilarious 90-minute Theater event with clean humor on topics that the "boomer generation" can relate to - family, kids, work, do-it-yourself-projects, dieting, aging and all."

The veteran comedians say " they've packed funny along with many ah-ha moments for everyone!" Jan and Kent have a combined 30 years experience performing for theaters, corporations and associations throughout the country....and have been a hit at thousands of conventions and professional events.

You can listen in to some live interviews with Kent on WBGZ Radio (1570AM) on April 11th which has been declared Alton Little Theater Day" by the Station Manager, Nick Darr. (Every hour of the day a news flash will talk about something exciting going on at the oldest Community Theater in the State of Illinois!). BUT, folks should purchase Tickets for the Big Comedy Show coming to town asap on-line (altonlittletheater.org) or by calling ALT's Box office line(462-3205).

The Theater is located at 2450 N. Henry Street in Alton, Illinois and will be sponsoring some refreshment sales and attendance prizes for those purchasing Tickets for the BABY BOOMER COMEDY SHOW.

