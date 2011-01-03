Alton Little Theater will present a Bonus production February 10th - 13th. SHIRLEY VALENTINE by Willy Russell is a fun little 90-minute script that is sure to tickle the fancy of some women who have encountered and mused about middle age.

Director, Lee Cox saw the play and movie in London over fifteen years ago - and fell in love with this Liverpool housewife who talks to a wall in her kitchen as she moves through an identity crisis. On a whim, she embarks to Greece where she finds a little romance, but more important, she finds what makes her happy again. On the journey she finds out a little bit more than she bargained for about sex, old friends, chocolate, and men.

Lee Cox is honored to present this one-woman comedy as a Bonus Show for Season Ticket holders but on Sunday, February 13th at 7:30 a single performance is open to the general public for $10 a ticket ( some chocolate included).

What a fun pre-"valentine" date for couples or friend groups. Call 462-6562 for Reservations. Additional information and photo Op can be obtained by contacting Lee Cox in c/o 462-3205.

