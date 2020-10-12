Alton Little Theater Presents Patriotic (not Political) Musical Review Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Alton Little Theater will present a PATRIOTIC (not Political) Musical Review on November 7th at 7:30 pm and November 8th at 2 pm as a Tribute to Honor to ALL Veterans, First Responders and Medical Personnel (and their families) during these challenging times!Originally, ALT's Executive Director, Lee Cox, wrote the script last Spring, after her many years of working with and advocating for Vietnam Veterans; the planned-for April Show was postponed due to the COVID shutdown --and so in the ensuing months, Lee revised and expanded the scope of her vision for the project as she witnessed the courage and dedication of so many of her colleagues in the Arts and on the front lines of getting America "as safe as possible" during a Pandemic! http://www.altonlittletheater.org

Tickets for the production are $20; HOWEVER, if Veterans, First Responders or Medical Personnel come in during Box office hours: Monday through Friday 10 am to 2 pm, they can meet ALT's new Business Manager, Taylor Fisher AND buy Tickets for just $10. So Call 462-3205 or go online for Ticket Updates: And thirteen performers, ages 13 to 65 will come together to share their talents and their own tributes to the Veterans and hard-working responders attending the shows.Last spring, ALT sponsored an "essay contest" for High School Students and the five top winners will be present --and they not only wrote inspiring and unique ideas about"What Makes America Great" but were also discovered to ALL be consummate performers! Lilly Dougherty, Corrine Jones, Devin Sadler, Nadja Kapetanovich and Olivia Buck will sing, dance and include Musical instruments in their portions of the show. Other Cast members include Kevin Frakes, Shea Maples, Eddie Hitchcock, Kayla Burton, Sawyer Burton, Lief Anderson, Marvin Short and Lee Cox - who will perform a lively 90-minute Celebration of the American Spirit, enhanced by some new "technology" generously gifted to ALT by an Alton Foundation Granting Gift.Patrons will enjoy selections from classic "Americana" and also showtunes from RAGTIME, HAMILTON, 1776, HELLO DOLLY, SHENANDOAH, and much more. Inspirations from the late Kenny Rogers and from Neil Diamond's planned-for one-man show will also be stand-out features of this original Showcase, written and performed for all those great unsung heroes among us who live their lives with love, charity, and honor. When "BROADWAY SALUTES AMERICA" was rescheduled for the fall of 2020, Lee's sights were on a pre-Veteran's Day Celebration and NOT the contentious Election.....but the timing AFTER November 3rd will offer patrons a respite from political rhetoric and pride in our history. Indeed, the script of prose and Musical Selections covers Broadway-inspired and featured music from 1922 to 1986..... Theater shut down for 40 days in March and part of April is not lost on her sensibilities about the fragileness of a sense of "control"; however, Lee sees value even in adversity and is never one to feel victimized for long -- instead of helping herself and others focus on "what we can do instead of just feeling emotionally paralyzed".Lee credits her years of working with Veterans that has instilled her with even greater American pride and determination, and she is determined to rebuild the Theater's programming "safely" as soon as possible. Currently, The Theater adheres to all State mandates and institutes extra Safety precautions to keep performers and audiences in numbers of 50-75 people, entertained and enjoying a "respite from the world's woes." Theaters across the St. Louis region have organized food drives, voter-registration sites and offered financial support to the thousands of displaced actors and crew members in New York, all the while sharing resources for PPE equipment and grants locally.Lee has been a practicing psychologist and clinician for 38 years, yet her heart has always been with her second home at the ALT Showplace. She grew up under the tutelage of ALT founder Dorothy Colonius and now works full time for the oldest continuous Community Theater in the State of Illinois. The irony of finalizing realizing her life-long dream to pursue Theater full time as of January this year, only to see the