Alton Little Theater will present the wildly popular musical, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, at the ALT Showplace for nine performances running May 14th through 23rd. Critics across the country have raved about the "wacky" themes of the show that defies all the success of book musicals yet provides "Entertainment wow out of this world!", according to Variety Magazine. The plot is a kind of spoof of the Sci-Fi "B" movies of the 1950's and the characters are definitely not wholesome - but audiences love the Motown musical bite of this little ensemble show and amateur rights to produce the show have just recently been re-released to ALT following a postponment last May when Stages St. Louis produced the Show and restricted rights. This gave Driector, Kevin Frakes and Musical Director, Allison Neace more time to find the talent and musicality of actors/singers AND to locate the monsterous plant known as the "Audrey II" in the show. The blood-loving plant that grows to mammoth porportions is a vital part of the action and comedy and will arrive by 14-foot truck and crew to Alton from a theatrical house in Chicago on May 8th - giving the talented puppeter, Steven Harders just a week to rehearse before the show previews. The set, voice of the plant, and staging all had to accomodate the yet-as-unseen plant. Frakes and Neace and confident that their talented actors and crew can handle the "late arrival".



The show features new actor, Todd Moore, as Seymour, and Katie Wiese as Audrey ( the duo are defintely star-crossed lovers); the all-girl Trio/ narrators are portrayed by Andrea Leonard, Jean Heil and Michelle Meyers and Jeremy LeBrun ( Orin) , Eddie Hitchcock( Mr. Musnik) and Shawn Neace(signing voice of the plant) complete the cast. The Show has become some what of a cult classic much like ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW and many enthusiastic audiences have seen the show again and again. A young man in his twenties called ALT for tickets months ago stating, "I don't even like musicals but I LOVE this show!" Theater goers may remember the film of the same name and recognize that Jack Nicholson and Steve Martin both got big career boosts after appearing in Broadway and film productions. LITTLE SHOP is defintely the "Little Musical that Could" according to Variety. It opened in 1982, reminds us of the music and beat of the 1960's and tours the country today .

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS closes the 76th Season for Alton Little Theater which means that during the run of the production - Season Tickets will be on sale for the 77th Season at "earlybird" prices. Call 462-6562 for Ticket reservations and changes today. Frakes and Neace urge audiences to come out set to enjoy the "unique and quirky Musical THAT IS SO MUCH FUN!"

