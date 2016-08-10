ALTON - Alton Little Theater will proudly present the 15th Anniversary tours of "Vintage Voices: Notable Citizens of Alton" in the month of October; Saturday Walking Tours in the City Cemetery will run continuously from 1-3 pm on Saturdays (October 1st, 8th, 15th & 22nd- Cost $15 for Adults and $10 for students). An expanded non-walking Tour and Dessert buffet will be held at Jacoby Art Center on Sunday, October 16th from 2-4 pm (cost $20- 100 seats sold).

The 15th Tour will also be performed in parts at special school assemblies for Alton High School and Marquette High School in late September as a way of introducing students to the "living history" programs that are part of the rich history in the Riverbend area. A community committee chose (10) sites and (15) characters to showcase Alton's history through unique story-telling.

John Meehan will portray Benjamin Godfrey in an homage and the building interest in establishing a Godfrey History Celebration in the near future. Other featured former citizens include: John Cousley (David Kibler), Florence Haskell & Jennie Hayner(Kayla Mack & Diana Kay), Eunice Smith & Ellen Hatch (Pat Kulish & Patti Kruegel), Julia Buckmaster ( Loretta Williams), Harriet Root (Chrissy Harders), Lucas Pfeiffenberger (Jerome Minks), Zepheniah Job(Jeff Pruett), Henry Calvin Priest (Mayor Brant Walker) and Harrison Drummund (Kerry Miller). The Characters of Rufus Easton (Michael Cox), William Porter (Lief Anderson) and Clara Judd (Lee Cox) will be added to the school programs, community presentations and non-walking tour.

"This year's vignettes will be dynamic and entertaining," says ALT's PR Director, Lee Cox, and students and adults can enjoy the beautiful Fall weather together and learn some surprising facts about the interesting and philanthropic people who shaped Alton's History.

Advance Tickets for the Cemetery tours will be available at WBGZ and the Visitor's Bureau September 1st and Tickets at being sold online( altonlittletheater.org ) for the non-walking tours. Interviews and photo opportunities can be arranged thru the ALT office (618-462-3205).

