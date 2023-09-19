ALTON - Alton Little Theater has postponed the final five shows of “Beer for Breakfast.”

The play was set to run through this week. Lee Cox, the theater’s executive director, explained that the decision was made because two cast members are ill. Shows will resume on Wednesday, Sept. 27 and run every night through Sunday, Oct. 1.

“All ticket holders who have tickets for this week will be able to see the show in all its comedic glory next week,” Lee Cox, executive director, said. “Thank you all for your understanding!”

