BYE BYE BIRDIE, an audience favorite for 50 years will be produced at the Alton Little Theater Showplace July 26-29 and August 2-5. Tickets are available on-line at http://www.altonlittletheater.org/ or by calling 618-462-6562 for the youth production infused with high octane energy and sentimental songs. Over 45 adolescents from Alton, Jerseyville, Edwardsville, Troy and Florissant, Mo have participated in an 8-week Musical Theater Workshop Program launched by ALT that will culminate in six evening performances and two matinees of the teen showcase production. Tickets for the show are $15 for Adults and just $8 for students (through college with ID). PR director, Lee Cox, says that "this is a great way to introduce a whole new generation to the magic of live theater!"

BYE BYE BIRDIE was originally staged as a satire on American society set in 1958 and was inspired by the phenomenon of popular singer Elvis Presley and the draft notice that sent him to the Army. The original Broadway production was a Tony Award-winning success and has become a perennial favorite for high school and college productions. Songs like " Put on a Happy Face", " One Last Kiss" and " A Lot of Livin' to Do" will leave a smiling audience singing along! Jean Heil, ALT Board member, who has a child in the production says that she was "blown away by the talent, commitment and chemistry" she has seen at rehearsals and wants the public to know that "this is not what you think of as a youth production" ; Heil adds that she is excited that BYE BYE BIRDIE will compete for judging by Arts For Life with other summer youth shows in the St. Louis area.

Article continues after sponsor message

Director, Liz Enloe and co-director and Musical Director, Amanda Gibson, and Choreographer, Paul Pitts have said that BYE BYE BIRDIE provides many "teachable moments" with the show's references to Mussolini, Ingrid Bergman, Albert Schweitzer and other subjects familiar to the over-40 crowd; Liz laughs that early rehearsals have left her feeling "old" but she is totally committed to the project she describes as " a total blast!"

Harrison Meggos (Albert Peterson). Miley Heisler (Rose Alvarez), Olivia Bosaw (Kim Macafee), and Joel Ramsey (Conrad Birdie) take on the title iconic roles that many audience members will remember from the 1963 film starring Dick Van Dyke, Janet Leigh, Ann Margaret and Jesse Pearson. ALT's large ensemble cast of actor-singers and dancers will consist of: Maria Gonzalez, Halli Pattison, Abi Magrath, Patrick Benedict, Lauren Harders, Riley Nahlik, Jacob Duniphan, Clair Corpus, Thomas Fox, Erin Linden-Swafford, Deborah Dhue, Jayson Heil, Alison Meehan, David Bishop, Violet Midla, Brooke Snyder, Matt Grubb, Jada Cooley, Mary Scott, Kevin Neace, Audrey Neace and Jason Neely.

The teen Chorus adds more talents and energy to the production in the form of Christina Cheeseboro, Taylor Coy, Taryn Fox, Riley Nahlik, Grace Pellock, Megan Pellock (dance captain), Hannah Pope, Kristen Ramsey, Mary Scottt, Alise Sextro, Sydney Shansey, Danielle Villlhard, Lauran Walsh, Shannon Willis and Katie Wissler.



BYE BYE BIRDIE is partially sponsored by a grant from the Madison County Arts Council and a Corporate Sponsorship gift from The Simmons Law Firm. Interviews and photos from the workshops classes and production can be arranged by calling the ALT office: ( 618-462-3205) or by calling Liz Enloe at 618-656-1817 or 618-791-5343.

More like this: