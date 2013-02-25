* Auditions for MUSIC MAN, ALT's Summer Showcase Youth Musical on stage in late July, will be held on Friday April 12th from 6-8:30 and Saturday, April 13th from 1-4pm. Performers ages 13-17 are asked to come to auditions prepared with 24-32 bars of a Broadway musical solo. An accompanist will be provided. There will be cold readings from the script and a short dance audition. Contact Director Liz Enloe at 791-5343; liznil@sbcglobal.net

* The Creative Dance Studio presents Drama Camp at ALT ( ages 9-16) June 3-7, Mon-Fri, 12:30 to 2:30. Tuition is $75. Children will work character development through physical and vocal improvisation, learning how to use their bodies and voices to create a character. Through scene work, they will study both comic and dramatic techniques. They will present their work on the last day of camp. Call 462-6268 ( Rachel and Scott Brady) to register. Rachel frequently choreographs for ALT And Scott has graced the ALT stage in LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR and THE GLASS MENAGERIE.

* Eric Christensen will conduct Improvisation Classes, beginning on Saturday afternoons in March. Eric is an energetic and experience young teacher/director endorsed by the ALT Board of Governors. For more information, please contact Eric at 773-495-9599 OR producer@compassimprov.org

ALT is dedicated to showcasing talent of all ages and to nurture the talents of the next generation of performers. Tickets for MUSIC MAN will be available on-line SOON!

