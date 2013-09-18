Alton Little Theater Members Help with City-Wide Clean Up Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Twenty Alton Little Theater (ALT) members pitched in with the City-wide Clean up sponsored by the Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee(ABCCC) on Saturday, September 14th. Theater members were recruited by Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee and were glad to support the effort to enhance the area around Elm, North Henry and 20th Streets, a route often taken by travelers coming to Alton Little Theater for productions. The Theater is currently showcasing the delightful Musical, THE DROWSEY CHAPERONE, through September 22nd. Call 462-6562 for Reservations. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip