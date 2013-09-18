Twenty Alton Little Theater (ALT) members pitched in with the City-wide Clean up sponsored by the Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee(ABCCC) on Saturday, September 14th. Theater members were recruited by Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee and were glad to support the effort to enhance the area around Elm, North Henry and 20th Streets, a route often taken by travelers coming to Alton Little Theater for productions. The Theater is currently showcasing the delightful Musical, THE DROWSEY CHAPERONE, through September 22nd. Call 462-6562 for Reservations.

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

Sep 28, 2023 - Lights are Back on at Alton Little Theater: Support Live Community Theater this Saturday Night

Sep 1, 2023 - “Beer For Breakfast” Brewing At Alton Little Theater Soon

Sep 11, 2023 - Alton Little Theater To Feature Collection Of Brews For Upcoming Production Of 'Beer For Breakfast'

Jul 26, 2023 - Alton Little Theater Bringing Circus Kaput To Town For One Night Only

Jul 17, 2023 - Spamalot Will Feature 22 Of Their Best Performers, Tickets Are Available

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.