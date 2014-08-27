Alton Little Theater LEADING LADIES Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton Little Theater LEADING LADIES Cast members Rob Hasse, Katie Weise, Gary Wilson, Mike Crause, Pat Kulish, Steve Harders, Kayla Mack and Jim Lieber are busy creating mischief, mayhem, mistaken identity, and mad-cap fun when Alton Little Theater showcases Ken Ludwig's popular farce, LEADING LADIES. The production plays September 11th through 21st at the Showplace and opens the 81st Season for the Theater group. Tickets can be purchased on-line at: http://www.altonlittletheater.org/ Patrons may stop by or call the Theater at (462-3205) during Box Office Hours: Tuesdays from 4-7pm and Thursdays from 10am to 2pm. After September 1st, Tickets can also be purchased through Extreme Tix 888-695-0888. Tickets are $17 for Adults and $10 for theater lovers under 18. Season Ticket holders and those with Complimentary Tickets can make Ticket changes through 462-6562. Article continues after sponsor message

Photo 1 Rob Hasse (Leo/Maxine), Katie Weise (Meg) and Gary Wilson (Jack/Stephanie)

Photo 2 Mike Crause (Doc), Pat Kulish (Florence) and Steve Harders (Butch)

Photo 3 Kayla Mack (Audrey), Katie Weise (Meg) and Jim Leiber (Duncan)