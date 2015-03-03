Alton Little Theater launches the 82nd continuous Season at the ALT Showplace with the promise of offering up the Best in Entertainment and Value ! The 2015-2016 Playbill showcases the Musical, “Forbidden Broadway” and Five heart-warming comedies, “A Nice Family Gathering”, “Miracle On South Division Street”, “Last Of The Red Hot Lovers”, “The Foreigner”, and “Skin Deep”. Early Bird sales which begin during the run of “Shenandoah” (March 19-29th) offer a savings of 35% off door- sale; this savings remains in place for Season Ticket purchases until May 31st and guests can call or come to the Showplace during Box Office Hours (462-3205), Tuesday through Friday, 10am to 2pm, OR go on-line through the ALT Website: http://www.altonlittletheater.org/ , OR guests can MAIL in the preprinted form on the new Season Ticket brochure. (a brochure can be mailed to you by calling 462-3205 anytime).

Complete Ticket information for the upcoming show is always detailed on the Box Office line: 462-6562. The 82nd Season runs September 2015 through May 2016 with bookend Musicals for Youth Performers during the summer. “Grease” is scheduled for July 9th through 19th this summer and a popular Disney show is being sought for summer 2016! Even when Tickets prices increase to $75 after May 31st, the purchase of a Season Ticket is still a great deal for Six Shows and Season Ticket holders always get advance notice and opportunity to purchase Bonus Show productions. We plan on having at least four opportunities during 2015-2016.

The Board of Directors selected a blend of shows for the next Season that produces the best in new works and shows with a proven track record of popularity. “Forbidden Broadway”; (September 10th -20th), is an ever-changing Musical revue that offers a satirical looks at some of Broadways biggest hit shows. “A Nice Family Gathering”, (November 5th-15th) and “Miracle on South Division Street” (December 10th-20th) are two very different family-comedies set worlds and decades apart. Given that the two shows run back to back, Directors Kevin Frakes and Lee Cox are purposefully going to create a unit set that "transforms" from up-scale Suburbia to a poor neighborhood in Buffalo, New York circa 1960 and be on the look-out for some actors who may "transform" as well. The dawning of 2016 offers up Neil Simon's first Broadway hit, “The Last of The Red Hot Lovers” (January 21st-31st) followed by a revival and re-staging of Larry Shue's classic, “The Foreigner” (March 10th - 20th). The Season closes with a brand new comedy, “Skin Deep” which runs May 12th-22nd.

Jean Heil, Kevin Frakes, Lee Cox and Diana Enloe will be directing the 82nd Season productions and Frakes will take on direction of the two Summer Musicals as well. His energy to do so is bolstered by the record 10 nominations his production of 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL just received from "Arts for Life" (the Award Gala will be help in St. Louis on June 7th). Alton Little Theater is committed to offering 12-months of productions and the tag line for the 82nd Season says, "We're still Growing.....We're still Crowing....We're still Showing the BEST in Entertainment!". The Directors believe that saving 35% off Ticket Prices with the Purchase of a Season Ticket is definitely something to Celebrate! Please contact Lee Cox, PR Director (psychmkt@att.net) for information about ALT's expansion plans and production specifics. Open auditions will be held for all productions with information published on the ALT Website.0

