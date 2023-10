Alton Little Theater KOSHER LUTHERANS Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Ian Thomas Hardin celebrates in his own unique way while Meredith Elfrink, Tanya Fox, Andrew Chamness and Deborah Dhue look on. The cast open in KOSHER LUTHERANS October 16th - 26th. The fall comedy considers families, marriage, and children...also known as the full catastrophe. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip