(Alton, IL) - Alton Little Theater will kick off a Summer Fundraising Campaign with a high energy Concert provided by the Glendale Riders on Saturday, June 12th , from 7-9:30pm at the Showplace, 2450 N. Henry Street, in Alton. The unique group of talented musicians and vocalists encompass the best of Classic

country, "pop" country and Southern Rock.

The Glendale Riders have performed in numerous venues around the Riverbend area and feature talented youth performers/ fiddlers as part of their on-going commitment to foster arts and music in today's youth. Tickets for the one-night event are just $10 and may be purchased at the Alton Little Theater Showplace during the run of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, May 14th through May 23rd. From May 24th through June 11th, tickets will be available at WBGZ Radio from 10-4 Monday through Friday.

Tickets may also be purchased at the ALT Box Office on June 1, 2, and 3 from 6-8pm. The Theater is utilizing times between productions to host fundraisers to earn money towards a new professional stage curtain.

More information about the New 77th Season of Shows at ALT can be found at

www.altonlittletheater.org. Box office number is 462-6562 and the Office manager's number is 462-3205 and E-mail is altonlittletheater @ymail.com Help us spread the good word about a wonderful group of hometown fave musicians who are going to help us "raise

the curtain" at Alton Little Theater!

