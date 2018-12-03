Alton Little Theater is hosting a Patron PRE-SHOW Party on Saturday, December 15th from 6:30 - 7:15 pm in the Dorothy Colonius Foyer for those generous individuals who have gifted the Theater a Patron, Capital Campaign or Annual Giving Legacy Gift during the 85th Season. The Board of Directors will furnish Holiday cookies and Libations of choice, including ALT's famous " Ruthie's Punch" (first made by Ruth Wilderman forty years ago!) THEN, Lee Cox & Company will invite all guests attending that evening to have a " Meet & Greet" with the Cast and have a chance to ask questions of the talented Musicians and Actors in SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN HOMECOMING. There is NO CHARGE for the party for Patrons holding a Season Ticket or a Door Sale Admission of $25. During the run of the December Musical ALL Theater Lovers are reminded that Gift Certificates of ANY Denominations are available at the Box Office ( and Included a beautiful Holiday Card of your choosing) !

ALT President Kevin Frakes and ALT's Marketing & Development Director ( Lee Cox) will be on hand to let supporters know exactly how recent donations were allocated --and will do their best to answer any questions about upcoming shows, auditions, extra events ---particularly the NINE ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS coming to the ALT Stage in the first five months of 2019!

Please make a reservation if you would like to attend the performance on December 15th (462-6562 if you already ARE a Season Ticket holder); (462-3205 if you would like to BECOME a Business or Individual Sponsor/ Financial Supporter). We can already let you know that gifts are helping ALT " Raise the Roof" and keep us all WARM! Thanks to some WONDERFUL folks in our great Community!

