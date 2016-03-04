Alton Little Theater is inviting the Riverbend community to attend its inaugural MASQUERADE BALL on Saturday, April 9th beginning at 5:30 pm at the Commons at LCCC.

The event with Dinner, Dancing, Entertainment - and PURPOSE - is the single big fundraiser for the theater's " Next Stage Capital Campaign".

Last year's fundraising efforts allowed the oldest Community Theater in the State of Illinois to retire the mortgage on the existing building and create immediate and long term savings. This year's goals include increasing construction funds and making necessary repairs to the facility at 2450 N. Henry Street in Alton, which is now 56 years old and showing its age and limitations. The steering Committee for the Next Stage Project wanted to host one big FUN Event to get people out together and talking about the possibility for creating an Arts and Culture Corridor in the downtown area (the hoped for site for ALT to build a Center for the Performing Arts).

Celebrity MC, Mike Montgomery, will speak briefly on the Theater's history and the enrichment opportunities for future generations while The Ralph Butler Band encourages guests to dance the night away. Gigi Darr will perform during the Cocktail and Dinner hour and the ingenious Hayden Geisler will lead both a live and silent Auction with over forty unique items given by ALT Board members and Community Organizations to help raise monies during the event.

Article continues after sponsor message

ALT's PR Director Lee Cox says that the Business Community has been so generous in helping out with both "in-kind" services and Corporate Sponsorship thus far. CNB Bank and Trust is front and center with their Sponsorship in helping to create a "Magical Night!"

Tickets for the event are $65 per person (or $600 Table of 10) and can be purchased during ALT's Box Office hours ( 462-3205 - Tuesday, Wednesday & Fridays from 10am-2pm, Thursdays, 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm) AND ONLINE ( altonlittletheater.org). Guests will have a 3-choice dinner option and Complimentary Champagne . The Theater hopes to sell 300 Tickets to the MASQUERADE BALL and hopes that those attending might enjoy dressing up in costumes and Masks ( optional of course) and having free photos taken beneath a beautiful backdrop provided by Baxters Distributing Company with photos by Vernon Hamel. Claudia Herndon is coordinating the Auction portion of the evening which features a vacation home in Holland, Michigan, a Deluxe Grill and Gourmet Meat from Godfrey Meat Market, a Treasure Chest of Up-scale party -ware from Cope Plastics - and MORE ( even FOREVER Tickets to ALT good for at least 50 years!).

Herndon and Cox express gratitude that so many long-time ALT supporters like Schwartzkoph Printing and WBGZ Radio are supporting this big project. Cox says "ALT is only here because of the wonderful people in our community who have supported us for 83 years with the purchase of Season Tickets and Patron Donations - now we hope that everyone will come out and help us Celebrate and GROW!"

The MASQUERADE BALL Invitations were mailed to those on the ALT mailing lists, but anyone can find out more about the event or receive an invitation by calling the ALT office ( 462-3205).

More like this: