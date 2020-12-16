ALTON - Alton Little Theater is inviting all those in the Riverbend to “Get Some Fabulous ON!” et al FUN & Entertainment in ’21…….. because- the health worries of our county and our local counties are truly terrifying right now. And people are justifiably frightened and watching their money and staying indoors…..we understand and YES, ALT is taking a hiatus until mid-March (an unprecedented move never taken in our 87-year history). But we take care of our performers and we have the utmost respect for our loyal patrons…and we know that right now, we need to work in isolation and plan and build and know that we’ll come back stronger than every when COVID begins to abate and it is safer to once again gather in still-socially distanced numbers.

The Production Team at ALT is working out the details but we will reopen in March with the FABULOUS Musical SISTER ACT –and then a Season Show and/ or an Extra, EXTRA Entertainment Show will follow EVERY MONTH through August 2021.

Season Ticket holders won’t miss a show ---and we’ll delay the kick-off of the 88th Season launch until June 1st –BUT we have a whole different way of bringing EIGHT FABULOUS Shows to the Stage, beginning in September 2021 thru May 2022!

Lee Cox and Kevin Frakes are so proud to once again accept ALT’s award for “Best Live Theater” – but that honor mandates our responsibility to be the BEST partner with our Community....and to work smart and reach out and help the Community that has supported us. In that vein, January and February will see further support for teens struggling with isolation and offering up space at the Showplace for Live Streaming…while the set, the costumes, the scores, etc wait patiently for the SISTER ACT cast of 24 to safely return!

AND ALT is holding onto some hope that a small but elegant Gala of FIFTY People on February 14th WILL enjoy a 4-course French Dinner , Signature Drinks and FABULOUS Entertainment –all part of a small Fundraiser for the Theater and an outlet for the performers who long to entertain again.

The Box office is OPEN! Call 462-3205 to get all your questions answered, while we all wait for a FABULOUS NEW YEAR!

