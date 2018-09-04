ALTON - Debbie Maneke and Lee Cox invite y'all to come on down to the Showplace and help them celebrate the revival of ALWAYS....PATSY CLINE September 27th through 30th.

The national touring show which was extended at Westport Playhouse for 6 months just four years ago was re-created at ALT in 2014 and at the Widley Theater in Edwardsville in 2016. Now, the "girls" and those Bodacious Bobcats (band) are back kickin up some fun - and GREAT MUSIC by the incomparable Miss Patsy Cline. Tickets are just $25 (462-3205) or at altonlittletheater.org.

