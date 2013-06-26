Alton Little Theater Hosted Zumbathon for The Next Stage Capital Campaign Drive Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton Little Theater hosted an energetic Zumbathon on June 22nd as a fun way of "kicking off" the NEXT STAGE Capital Campaign Drive designed to raise 2-million dollars to build a new state-of-the art theater and completely renovate the existing Showplace for Community venues and expanded programming. During the next few months the ALT Board of Governors will reach out to civic leaders and supporters of the arts to propose their "Case For Support" and to seek leadership gifts for the project. Individuals who would like to work on the Campaign or share resources can contact THE NEXT

