The Oldest Community Theater in the State of Illinois has waited more than 6 months to work with those original Quarter Auction gals, Andrea Abbott & Megan Moore on a Special Fundraiser to Benefit the Youth-Programming at ALT.

NOW WE CAN ANNOUNCE THE DATE: Friday, August 10th - Alton Little Theater will host a "Quarter Mania Auction Party" at the Alton-Wood River Sportsman's Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd in Godfrey. Doors open at 6pm and Auction begins at 7pm. Whether you've enjoyed these events before OR never been - this is THE FUN EVENT of the Summer of 2012. It's an AUCTION, a RAFFLE and a HOME PARTY all wrapped into ONE FUN NIGHT. Exciting new vendors will be auctioning off hundreds of MUST HAVE items FOR 1-4 quarters with Specials, Door Prizes and More! For more information check in with Abbott and Moore: quarterauction1yahoo.com AND for ALL THE FUN at Alton Little Theater, please visit: altonlittletheater.org.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: