Alton Little Theater: Children of a Lesser God
November 4, 2011 9:39 AM
Alton Little Theater presents a drama of extraordinary measure, CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD, running November 11th through 20th at the ALT Showplace, 2450 N. Henry St. in Alton, Illinois. Reservations are taken at 618-462-6562 or ONLINE at www.altonlittletheater.org Adult Tickets are $15 and students through college ( with ID) are $8.
