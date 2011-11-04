Alton Little Theater: Children of a Lesser God Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton Little Theater presents a drama of extraordinary measure, CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD, running November 11th through 20th at the ALT Showplace, 2450 N. Henry St. in Alton, Illinois. Reservations are taken at 618-462-6562 or ONLINE at www.altonlittletheater.org Adult Tickets are $15 and students through college ( with ID) are $8. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip