ALTON - The original Show by Ted Swindley, ALWAYS PATSY CLINE, is celebrating its 30-year Anniversary and Alton Little Theater is celebrating the show in a very special revival format on September 27th, 28th, 29th & 30th at the Alton Little Theater Showplace (2450 North Henry Street in Alton, Illinois)

The Production will once again be directed by Diana Enloe and Steve Loucks and will feature Debbie Maneke as “Patsy” and Lee Cox as Patsy’s dear friend “Louise”. Both women premiered the show at ALT four years ago and then performed again at the Widley Theater in Edwardsville two summers ago.

Debbie and Lee, who are best friends in real life, are thrilled to have the opportunity to update the show a bit after their annual trek to Nashville to visit the newly opened Patsy Cline Museum. Since Patsy’s ex-husband’s death this past year, many previously unknown personal items are now part of the collection –Patsy’s letters were the basis for Swindley’s initial interest in telling the story of a great friendship through thirty songs, replications of authentic costumes –and stories! The performers believe that their research and their true love and understanding of Patsy Cline’s life is what makes their show so special.

AND the ever-enjoyable “Bodacious Bobcats” ( the Band) are back to light up the stage with audience favorites and Cline’s greatest hits!

Tickets are available through the ALT Box Office 618-462-3205) or through the ALT Website (altonlittletheater.org) Tickets are $25 and only 200 Seats are available for each of the four performances. The “bonus” production which immediately follows the 85th Season opening Production of “God’s Favorite” is a Fundraiser for ALT’s ongoing expansion projects.

Photo opportunities and Interviews can be arranged through Alton Little Theater’s Marketing & Development Director, Lee Cox, through the office 462-3205.

