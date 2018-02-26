ALTON - Have you ever met a talking dog, a real talking dog? Get ready because on April 6th, 7th, and 8th at the Alton Little Theater Showplace, you're going to met the funniest comedian on 4 legs!

"Irving" with a little help from his friend Todd Oliver, is going to talk up a storm. If you ever wondered how a dog looks at life, this little home raised companion is going to give it to you straight from the dog's mouth. He won't mince words, and if he does it's Todd's fault anyways (he's a ventriloquist).

Todd Oliver grew up loving dogs and ventriloquism. As a young boy he studied piano, guitar, voice, and ventriloquism. Along the way he created some wooden headed characters and performed around the world! You'll also meet a bunny named Alice and THREE beautiful birds.

Todd Oliver and Friends have been a feature on Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Craig Ferguson, The Today Show, some episodes of Walker Texas Ranger, and in 2012 they were a top 4 finalist on America's Got Talent.

Article continues after sponsor message

A major draw for many years on Showboats in Branson, MO and Nashville, TN, as well as other major entertainment venues, Todd is now touring, bringing his brand of clean family fun to towns across America.

So come on over to the ALT Showplace on on Friday, April 6th and Saturday April 7th (7pm shows) AND Sunday, April 8th (2pm) - and get ready because you'll enjoy yourself - PROMISE! - and might even end up on stage. Todd turns (willing) audience members into real live Ventriloquist dummies! And in any case you're going to have a doggone, rocking good time with "Todd Oliver, The Funniest Night Of Your Life" at Alton Little Theater.

Todd will be staying in Alton for a week and acting as ALT's Good Will Ambassador around town at schools and civic group meetings. Besides being a ventriloquist, comedian and inspirational speaker extraordinaire, Todd has written a piece called "The Positively Positive Day Play" which will be presented at least nine times over four days as an educational (FREE) outreach for students.

The Theater is so pleased to offer this ray of sunshine in the troubling times we've all experienced lately in mourning violence once again taking place in our schools. Todd's focus is on entertaining students but also making them consider using time wisely, the power of reading, turning talent into lifelong skills and respect for ourselves and others. His model of "nice" is so worthwhile and audiences can check out his websites ahead of time: funnydog.com and toddoliverschoolassembly.com

The Theater may have some openings for additional community presentations - so if interested, please contact Lee Cox through the ALT office 462-3205. Tickets for the concerts (youth just $10) are available through the Box Office Line Monday thru Friday 10am to 2pm (462-3205) and NO MATTER WHAT - Don't miss his Concert dates in early April ( the 6th, 7th & 8th) for Ventriloquism, Clean Comedy, Family Friendly fun, Magic, Multi-Media and audience participation AND A REAL TALKING DOG...the whole family will Laugh and Laugh some MORE TOGETHER!

More like this: