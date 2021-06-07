Alton Little Theater Announces The Hit Musical, THE FULL MONTY, The GREAT 88th Season Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON, IL - Alton Little Theater is fully open and giving its "ALL" to entertain the Riverbend region with the July production of the Hit Musical, THE FULL MONTY, playing at the Showplace for eight performances, July 16th through 25th. And YES, the question of "will they" or "won't they" will be playfully "revealed" in the most anticipated closing number of any show. To be sure, the hit powerhouse team of Terrace McNally (RAGTIME) and David Yazbek (DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS) has created a stage script based on the cult favorite film of the same name --but the Stage version offers genuine affection, engaging melodies, and an appreciation for the physicality of "REAL" men -- that is just a perfect reflection of the times we're all living through right now. Six guys laboring as steelworkers are laid off and facing hard times, dealing with custody battles, bills up the hill, loneliness, and fear of growing older/useless -- SO they come up with a most ingenious solution that leaves just a little to the imagination! Kurtis Leible, Shea Maples, Phill Gill, Ian Wonders, Jared Hennings, and Brennan Whittleman take on the principal ensemble (before they take anything off), Margery Handy, Devin Sadler, Mary Tomlinson, Megan Kay, and Melinda Call play the featured wives and family of the guys (just trying to guess what's going on), and Jake Tenberge, Orcinneo Gaines, Kelly Hougland, Alisa Ax, Madeline Eschbacher, Emily Schneider, Nathan Beilsmith and ShayVonda Mayes make up the versatile ensemble challenge of each playing 3-5 different characters during the 2-hour romp through the crazy-fun of this show! Kevin Frakes directs the Production, along with ALT's newest Musical Director, the very energetic Mr. Eddie Hitchcock -- and "Dancing Queen" Quinn Perez came home for the summer to take over Choreography. Lee Cox takes on 132 Costumes and Light Design -- and the FUN Begins! Article continues after sponsor message Tickets are $25 for the Musical extraordinaire AND Season Tickets will be ON SALE for 40% off Early-Bird purchases for the 88th Season (which starts in September). So yes, ALT is playing "Catch Up" and finishing the 87th Season in style and getting right back on schedule for the GREAT 88th Season with seven new and endearing shows, sure to please everyone. Call 618-462-3205 for Ticket information about the Nine Productions and Four Concerts Alton Little Theater will produce in the next 12 months! We all need some ENTERTAINMENT - and ALT is ready to "give you it all!". Call or come by TODAY! P.S. THE FULL MONTY is ONLY for those patrons 18 years and older. (Thanks for respecting this). More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip