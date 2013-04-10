Alton Little Theater will sponsor a summer program for youths 13-17 that will culminate in eight performances of THE MUSIC MAN. Students will learn performance skills, musicality, lighting, sound, costuming and all aspects of performance and technical theater. Tuition is $25. Fee covers rehearsal assistants, most costume items and show shirt. A limited number of tuition waivers are available.....please check with the director.

Performers will be expected to provide their own dance shoes. Call or E-mail Liz Enloe with questions: liznill@sbcglobal.net - 791-5343 . Auditions are FRIDAY, April 12th, 6-8:30 pm and SATURDAY, April 13, 1-3:30 pm at the ALT Showplace. Callbacks will be at 3:30 on Saturday, if needed. Rehearsals will begin the last week of May with Performances July 18-21 AND July 25-28. Audition requirements include 24-32 bars of a Broadway musical, cold readings and a short dance audition.

Auditioners must bring sheet music. An Accompanist will be provided. The ALT Showplace is located at 2450 N. Henry Street in Alton, Illinois. The Production Team of Liz Enloe, Jean Heil and Kevin Frakes looks forward to casting and showcasing some of the talented youth performers in the Riverbend area.

