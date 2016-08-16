ALTON - 23 years ago, Alton Little Theater staged a relatively new play called STEEL MAGNOLIAS - which became an audience favorite and a huge hit movie.

Director Emeritus Diana Enloe decided it was time to "come back home" to kick off the 83rd Showcase Season at Alton Little Theater. STEEL MAGNOLIAS will once again grace the stage September 16th through 25th, with nine performances, an expanded run initiated for all productions in the new season.

The celebrated Southern classic about family and friendship is the story of a group of strong and beautiful women who cluster around Truvy's Beauty Parlor in a small Louisiana parish. The story centers on Shelby, who moves from wedding to childbirth to medical complications with a love of life and a willingness to face its possibilities bravely with support from steely Southern sisterhood.

Enloe shares "There may be no other contemporary play that better epitomizes the bond of female friendship than Robert Harling's STEEL MAGNOLIAS. And yes, audiences are often surprised that the popular showcase for female actresses was written by a man, inspired by his own sister's story."

The cast for the revival of STEEL MAGNOLIAS includes Kathy Brendenkoetter (Clairee), Carolyn Florczyk (Annelle), Kim Hillman (Truvy), Carol Hodson (Ouiser), Christy Luster (Shelby) and Debbie Maneke (M'Lynn). Hillman appeared in the ALT 1993 production as Annelle and is enjoying the homecoming to the hilt! Truvy's "salon" has been lovingly constructed by Kevin Frakes, Lief Anderson and Randy Massey and the show will be greatly supported by ALT's NEW Production/Technical Director Jay Harvey. Coming back to work at ALT is another homecoming for Jay who will be overseeing all aspects of ALT's new sound system and enhanced lighting functions.

Harvey, Frakes, Enloe, Gary Wilson and Lee Cox will all be directing the additional productions in the 83rd Season and are working together to produce the Extra, Extra Entertainment Series of concerts and new productions as well.

STEEL MAGNOLIAS sets the tone with beloved classics and very touching and funny shows to be seen September through May at the ALT Showplace.

Interviews and photo opportunities can be arranged by contacting Diana Enloe at 618-463-0391. Production photos will be taken by Pete Basola and distributed in early September.

Season Tickets for the 83rd Season are still on SALE for $80 during the run of STEEL MAGNOLIAS and individual door sales can be obtained by calling 462-3205 or going online at altonlittletheater.org.

The cast of STEEL MAGNOLIAS will also take part in the Southern Charms Luncheon & Fashion Show Encore to be held in the Dorothy Colonius foyer on Saturday, September 24th at 11:30. Tickets available for $25.

