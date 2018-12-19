ALTON - Even as the talented actors and producers at Alton Little Theater linger over Christmas memories, they are already making ready for the January 2019 Award-winning revival of On Golden Pond.

Directed by Gary Wilson, who gathered some of the talented folks from last year's TMA Best Ensemble winner, Driving Miss Daisy, has been drawn to the strong piece of theater after falling in love with the movie and then the Broadway revival. Gary's hope is to once again bring something special and memorable to the ALT stage January 18th through the 27th for 7 performances.

He finds the script poignant in the way it deals with growing older, relationships, and family challenges and struggles. "And then there's the humor," he states. The wit and wisdom of Norman and Ethel just "draws you in and makes the story even more real and relatable and funny".

The talented ensemble is headed by Joe Laffler and Diana Enloe and supported by Jeff Pruett, Donna Bryant Wilson, Jackson Richard Wiley and Howard Bell. Christy Luster is serving as Assistant Director and Kevin Frakes and Dennis Stevenson are combining creative talents to re-create the lake house and lake-effect seen in the national tour of the show.

Even Theater goers familiar with the show will surely embrace the staging, the touching moments, the attention to detail, the character development and hope that abides in ALT's January production of On Golden Pond.

Tickets are on sale NOW through the ALT Box Office at (618) 462-3205 or online at www.altonlittletheater.com.

