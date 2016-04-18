ALTON - Alton Little Theater will present the final production of the 82nd Season, SKIN DEEP by Jon Lonoff, May 12th through 22nd at the Showplace.

This delightful new comedy features four veteran actors: Gail Drillinger, Donna Bryant Minard, Steven Harders and Kevin Frakes in a piece that looks at the pressure women feel about weight in a culture that values "super-sizing" everything (except dress size) - particularly when it comes to the dating scene.

Director, Lee Cox, says she was drawn to the play because she sees so many beautiful women who still have such insecurity about their appearance and "normal" aging.

The story revolves around a "large" loveable, lonely-heart named Maureen Mulligan (Drillinger), who gives romance one last shot on a blind-date with the amiable but awkward, Joe Spinelli (Frakes). Minard and Harders portray the more affluent relations and all the characters use wit and wisecracks to cover their fears.

Much is made about America's obsession with beauty, plastic surgery, and food - and the irony that the "average" American woman IS a Size 14 (which is considered by dress manufacturers to be "Plus-Size").

Cox says when she read the play over a year ago, she found the characters so endearing and quirky and she welcomed the opportunity to showcase the range of actors she has worked with for many years.

Cox continues, "ALT is definitely not a Repertory Company but sometimes it is nice to showcase the honed talent of hard-working individuals who have paid their dues and really grown into their talent. I've directed everyone in the cast -several times- and I've asked all of them to "stretch" and play against "type" - which has been so much fun in rehearsals because we know each other so well... not to forget, that we've all been sampling the " Binge food" that Maureen consumes during the course of the play."

"I'm really asking so much of Gail to take on this role!"

Two very different couples, lots of laughs, a tiny New York apartment with an even tinier loveseat - what's not to love!

SKIN DEEP will run for eight performances, with evening performances at 7:30 pm and Sunday Matinees at 2pm.

Two local service organizations have already scheduled Preview and Curtain parties on May 11th and May 18th - and they will be selling tickets for their charitable causes.

Tickets for Adults are $17 and available through the Box Office (462-3205) or onlin at www.altonlittletheater.org. Season Tickets for the 83rd Season will be on sale during the run of SKIN DEEP for 33% OFF The Door Admission price and Advance Tickets for the six- performance-run of the FAME (July 22nd - 31st) will be on sale in the Dorothy Colonius foyer as well.

Photos and interviews can be arranged by calling the Director at 531-3777. Robyn Couch, Gary Wilson and Robin Karpan will be assisting with the Technical aspects of the show and Michael Cox will be coordinating Ticket sales (and refreshments) in the foyer.

Diane Foster will be helping Cox create a montage of changing standards of beauty for the foyer display - just to remind us to embrace ALL the lovely qualities that women (and men) of any age possess!

