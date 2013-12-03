Alton Little Theater: A Christmas Pudding Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton Little Theater mounts the delightful Holiday Musical, A CHRISTMAS PUDDING, at the ALT Showplace December 12th through 15th. Twenty-Two talented actors and vocalists whip up a "Recipe for Celebration" with the Midwest Premier of a script written by actor, David Birney. A very special visitor from " way up North" will come to see the show on Sunday, December 15th. Call 618-462-6562 for Tickets or go on-line: http://www.altonlittletheater.org/ Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip