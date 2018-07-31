ALTON - A sudden shower at the start of the game has delayed today's semifinal game of the Illinois American Legion baseball tournament at Alton's Redbird Field in the top of the first.

Alton Post 126 took the lead after a Elijah Dannenbrink led off with a double and went to third on an Adam Stilts grounder to second. With Ethan Kopsie up, a wild pitch scored Dannenbrink to put Alton ahead; with Kopsie at a 3-0 count, umpires halted the game.

The game was delayed with the rain, then reset for 3 p.m. today at the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville baseball complex.