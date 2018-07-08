ALTON POST 126 11, LINCOLN POST 263 0 (5 INNINGS): Michael Reeder went four innings for the win with seven strikeouts to help Alton Post 126 to an 11-0, five-inning Saturday afternoon win over Lincoln Post 263 at Alton High’s Redbird Field; Post 126 moved to 18-12 on the summer with the win.

Nathan Lemons threw an inning in the win for Alton, dismissing one by strikeout.

Ryan Best was 1-for-3 for Alton with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored with Jayce Maag going 2-for-3 with a double and run scored; Bryce Parish had two hits, three RBIs and a run scored for Post 126, with Ethan Kopsie contributing two hits, a run scored and an RBI while Elijah Dannenbrink, Cullen McBride and Griffin Bianco all had hits.

Alton takes on Harrisburg Post 167 at 3 p.m. today at Redbird Field, following Harrisburg meeting Edwardsville Post 199 at noon today in Alton.

