The City provides a leaf vacuum service for leaves raked to the edge of the yard.  Leaves should NOT be raked into the street or on the curb as this causes clogging issues within the City's drainage system. Those who rake leaves into the street or on the curb are in violation of City ordinance and subject to citation.  Alton Public Works will operate the vacuum trucks in each ward according to the following schedule:

Ward 1:  12/7/2015   to 12/11/2015

Ward 2: 12/14/2015 to 12/18/2015

Ward 5: 12/21/2015 to 12/24/2015

Ward 7: 12/28/2015 to 12/31/2015

Ward 3: 01/04/2016 to 01/08/2016

Ward 4: 01/11/2016  to  01/15/2016

Ward 6: 01/18/2016 to  01/22/2016

Leaf vacuum trucks will NOT return once they have provided service to a particular street. For those who miss the vacuum truck deadline or wish to have their leaves picked up sooner, PACUP will collect bagged leaves on a limited basis upon request by calling Alton Public Works.   The City of Alton will not provide vacuum truck services after 2/1/2016.

