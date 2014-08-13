CHICAGO, IL, August 13, 2014 - Perry J. Browder, a shareholder at Simmons Hanly Conroy, in the firm's Alton office, has been elected as third vice president of the Illinois Bar Foundation (IBF), the charitable arm of the Illinois State Bar Association (ISBA).

Browder manages the Asbestos Litigation Group at Simmons Hanley Conroy. With nearly 25 years of experience as both a plaintiff and defense attorney, he has played a key role in some of the largest asbestos verdicts in the country.

He received a B.S. degree from Bradley University and his J.D. degree with honors from Valparaiso University School of Law in 1988.

The mission of the Illinois Bar Foundation is to ensure meaningful access to the justice system, for those with limited means, and to assist lawyers who can no longer support themselves due to incapacity. This year, the Foundation will distribute close to $400,000 in grants to legal aid organizations across the state of Illinois, and in Lawyers Care Fund support to attorneys and their families in need. The Illinois Bar Foundation is located at 20 S. Clark St., Suite 910, Chicago, IL 60603, and the phone number is (312) 726-6072.

