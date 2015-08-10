ALTON - Alton Knights of Columbus Family Fun Night, Friday, August 14 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend this 'Fun Night' to be held on the KC parking lot at 405 East Fourth Street, Alton. The featured event will be a visit from the totally awesome and unique 'Bubble Bus' from St Louis (6:00 to 7:00 p.m.). Bring your kids and grandkids. Also featured will be a bounce house with slide, free snow cones and kettle corn, balloon artist, face painting, live DJ, half a hog raffle from Schwegel's Market (2 winners), food, beverages, and more.

