Alton Knights of Columbus Family Fun Night this Friday
ALTON - Alton Knights of Columbus Family Fun Night, Friday, August 14 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend this 'Fun Night' to be held on the KC parking lot at 405 East Fourth Street, Alton. The featured event will be a visit from the totally awesome and unique 'Bubble Bus' from St Louis (6:00 to 7:00 p.m.). Bring your kids and grandkids. Also featured will be a bounce house with slide, free snow cones and kettle corn, balloon artist, face painting, live DJ, half a hog raffle from Schwegel's Market (2 winners), food, beverages, and more.
More like this:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.