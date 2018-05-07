ALTON – Saturday night in Downtown Alton was a lively success.

With both the Kentucky Derby and the celebration of the Mexican city of Puebla defeating the French forces of Napoleon in 1862 (Cinco de Mayo) occurring in Downtown Alton, the streets were packed with revelers, enjoying the ability provided by Mac's Timeout for them to party in the streets until the wee hours of the morning. Even with so much merriment and alcohol, however, the party remained not only fun and lively, but safe and civil, according to the Alton Police Department.

“The only problem reported Downtown was a partially-blocked driveway on Fourth Street,” Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said through Alton Public Information Officer Emily Hejna. “I am glad everyone was able to have a good time and be respectful of each other and the city. I look forward to next year's parties!”

Hejna said the Alton Police Department increased patrols Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning due to the parties downtown as well as proms occurring in the area.

