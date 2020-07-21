ALTON - The Alton Post 126 American Legion junior baseball team played well in a pair of games on Sunday, losing to Highland 2 4-1 at Highland on Sunday morning, but bouncing back with a three-run fifth to defeat Valmeyer 4-3 later in the afternoon in a game played at Lloyd Hopkins field at Gordon Moore Park.

In the opener at Highland, the host jumped out with a three-run first to take an early lead, but Alton cut the lead to 3-1 with a run in the top of the fourth inning. But Highland got the run back in the bottom of the fifth to make the final 4-1.

The Junior Legionnaires only collected four hits in the game, as Nick Rayfield, Andrew Wieneke, Lucas Moore and Tyler Robinson all hit safely. Wieneke had the only RBI of the game for Alton.

Robinson started on the mound for Alton, and threw well, allowing four runs on eight Highland hits, walking three and striking out one in four-and-one-third innings of work. Ashton Schepers came on in relief and tossed the final inning-and-a-third, allowing two hits and two walks, but not allowing a run.

In the second game against Valmeyer, the Junior Legionnaires scored the opening run in the bottom of the third to take a 1-0 lead, but Valmeyer scored three times in the top of the fifth to go in front 3-1. Alton countered with three of their own to take a 4-3 lead, and from there, held off Valmeyer to take the win and gain the split.

Rayfield and Julian Marshall led the way with two hits apiece in a nine-hit Alton attack, while Seth Slayden, Luke Parmentier, Wieneke, Graham McAfoos and Schepers also had hits for the Junior Legionnaires. Rayfield and Parmentier both drove home a pair of runs each for Alton.

McAfoos was the starting pitcher for the Junior Legionnaires, going four innings and giving up three runs on only one hit, walking five and striking out two. Jon Webb pitched the fifth and sixth, only allowing one hit while walking two and fanning two, and Parmentier earned the save, not allowing a hit or run while walking one and fanning another in the seventh to give Alton the win.

The Junior Legionnaires play their final scheduled game of the season Tuesday night at Lloyd Hopkins field, meeting up with Piasa Southwestern, with the first pitch set for 6 p.m.

