



BREESE - The Alton Post 126 junior American Legion baseball team continued to tune-up for the upcoming Fifth Division tournament by jumping to a 9-0 lead and going on to a 9-6 win over Breese Red in a District 22 game played Tuesday evening in Breese.

The game on Tuesday, along with a doubleheader against Jerseyville on Wednesday, were added to the schedule over the weekend as the Junior Legionnaires prepare for their postseason campaign, starting next week.

Alton scored once in the second inning, then added on a pair of runs in the top half of the third, to make the score 3-0, then scored three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to blow the game open at 9-0. Breese scored three times in both the home halves of the sixth and seventh to come close, but Alton was able to hold on to take the 9-6 win.

Seth Slayden led the way for the Junior Legionnaires with three hits and three RBIs, while Alex Siatos, Ashton Schepers and Lucas Moore all had two hits each; Jon Webb had a hit and drove home a pair of runs; Max Holmes had a hit and also drove home a run; James Stendeback had a hit, and both Reece Girth and Trace Trettenero drove home a run each.

Girth pitched exceptionally well for Alton, going six innings and allowing three runs on six hits while striking out four. Ben Bangert pitched the seventh, giving up three runs on one hit, walking one and fanning one.

The Junior Legionnaires wind up their regular season with their doubleheader against Jerseyville at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park, with the first game set to start at 6 p.m. Alton then goes into the Fifth Division tournament with an opener against Jerseyville July 26 in Trenton, which hosts the tournament. A win advances the Junior Legionnaires into a winners bracket match against Orient July 27 at 7 p.m., while a loss relegated Alton to the losers bracket, and will play an elimination game against Orient or Jerseyville July 27 at 5 p.m. The final is set for Saturday, July 31 at 11 a.m, with the second game to be played if needed 30 minutes at the end of the first game.

