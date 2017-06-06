

EDWARDSVILLE - In a Junior Legion game that served as the curtain raiser, Alton jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, but had to withstand a Festus rally before prevailing 7-6.

Bryce Parrish had two RBI’s for Alton, while Cullen McBride also had two hits.

Adam Stilts started the game before being taken out, but was inserted back in to earn both the win and the save for Alton.

Alton hosts Eureka on Tuesday at Roy Lee Field.