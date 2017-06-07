EDWARDSVILLE – A six-run sixth inning helped Alton's junior American Legion baseball team to a 9-3 win over Highland Tuesday evening at SIU-Edwardsville's Roy Lee Field.

The six-run outburst broke a 3-3 tie going into the bottom of the inning to allow Post 126 to run out winners on the evening. Ryan Best had a double in the inning while Rylee Bernot, Adam Stilts and Owen Stendeback each had hits in the inning.

Issac Spencer was 1-for-2 on the night, Cadan Akal went 2-for-3, Stendeback 1-for-4, Michael Reeder 1-for-2 and Best 1-for-1 with a double.

The Junior Legionnaires are at Ballwin, Mo., at 6:30 p.m. today, then visit Highland 1 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and are in Breese Friday for a 6 p.m. game against Carlyle.

