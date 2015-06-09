The Alton Junior Legion team blanked Belleville 8-0 on Monday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field.

Storm Coffman was the winning pitcher for Alton.

In the sixth inning, Alton was ahead and Bryce McKinney got the rally going with a hit. The Alton team scored seven runs in that inning.

McKinney, Tyler Moxey and Steven Nguyen each had multiple hits for Alton. Alton plays again at home at 7:30 tonight against Fairview Heights.

“We have some tremendous talent we are grooming for Senior Legion ball,” Alton manager Dennis Sharp said. “We have some kids with high school varsity experience.”

Alton stands 3-1 after the victory.