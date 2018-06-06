EDWARDSVILLE - Alton American Legion Post 126’s junior team split a season-opening doubleheader with Columbia at SIU-Edwardsville’s Roy Lee Field Tuesday night, both teams taking 4-3 wins; Columbia won the opener while Alton took the nightcap.

John Duwacher was the winning pitcher in the nightcap, with Owen Macias scoring the winning run in the seventh; Macias, Caleb Noble, Preston Schapers and Owen Stendeback were the leading hitters for the evening for Post 126.

The junior Legionnaires take on Granite City at 6 p.m. today at Babe Champion Field on the Granite City High School campus.