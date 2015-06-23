If the Alton American Legion Post 126 junior team was missing a beat or two after a long layoff to last week's spate of rainouts, they weren't showing it Monday evening.

Alton scored twice each in the second, third and fourth innings and got some outstanding pitching early on from Steven Nguyen as Post 126 defeated the Hazelwood-based American-National club (who are a member of the St. Louis Amateur Baseball Association) 6-1 at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field.

“We had a practice Sunday night,” said Post 126 manager Dennis Sharp, “and it helped. For a bit, it looked like it might be a long night, but once we got untracked and back in baseball mode, we were all right.”

During the unexpected layoff, the team was able to get some work in at the team's training facility in Alton. “We were able to keep outselves sharp during the layoff that way,” Sharp said. “We got some reps in and helped us keep off some rust; that helped.”

The junior Legionnaires retired 10 in a row after the leadoff hitter for the Eagles, Justin Porter, reached base on an error. “We made a mistake on that one,” Sharp said. “First base should have been covered there, but we managed to shake it off.”

Alton got on the board in the second when Tate Wargo led off with a walk and, with two out, Jake Reiter reached base on an error at third. Brendan Flanagan then brought home Wargo on another error before Steven Nguyen singled in Reiter for a 2-0 Alton lead. They extended the advantage in the next inning when Simon Nguyen and Wargo drew walks. Ben Mossman then singled to load the bases and Simon Nguyen came home when Alex Scyoc was hit by a pitch. Reiter then hit into a fielder's choice to bring in another run to make it 4-0.

A series of walks brought in two more runs in the fifth and the Eagles got a consolation run in the sixth on a Brendan Kemper double, a passed ball and a grounder to second by Hunter Latten to bring in Kemper.

The junior Legionnaires host Bethalto at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Highland at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, both at Lloyd Hopkins Field, before traveling to Belleville Thursday evening. They host a pair of doubleheaders this weekend, taking on Valmeyer Friday and Highland Sunday; both twin bills begin at 5:30 p.m.

