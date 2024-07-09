ALTON – Both the Alton Post 126 under-15 navy and under-16 red American Legion baseball teams are ready to begin post-season play with the District 22 tournament, which takes place Friday and Saturday, with a possible Sunday game, July 12-14, 2024, in both Valmeyer and Roxana.

The two Alton teams will compete with Valmeyer in the tournament, a double elimination affair, with only three clubs, with Highland’s junior team withdrawing from the tournament. The winner will advance to the Fifth Division tournament, with clubs from all over Southern Illinois with a berth to the state tournament at stake.

In the opening game on Friday, the young Legionnaires face Valmeyer at 6 p.m., with the winner meeting the junior Legionnaires at 8 p.m., both games at Borsch Park in Valmeyer.

The scene shifts to Roxana City Park, at the Roxana High School ballpark, on Saturday, with the young Legionnaires-Valmeyer loser playing against the game two loser from the previous night in an elimination game at 10 a.m. The winner plays the game two winner for the title at 12 noon, with a second game set for Sunday morning at 10 a.m. if needed.

The winner plays in the Fifth Division playoffs at Trenton Community Park on July 19-21, with the Division winner playing in the Illinois state tournament at Jersey Community Middle School in Jerseyville July 25-28.

