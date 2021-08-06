



ALTON - The Alton Post 126 junior American Legion baseball team qualified for the Illinois state tournament by finishing second in the Fifth Division tournament last week, losing in the final to host Trenton in their opener on Thursday night at Danville.

Alton was no-hit by Trenton in the final of the division tournament on Sunday morning 9-0, but advanced to state as being one of the top two teams in the division. Logan Bogard pitched five innings in the final, giving up seven runs on six hits, walking one and striking out one, while Lucas Moore threw the final two innings, allowing two runs without a hit, walking two and fanning two.

Despite the loss in the final, the junior Legionnaires have played very well and were ready for state.

"It's been good," said Alton manager Doug Booten. "We were playing for a bye in the state tournament, but we were going anyway, so that's OK. We've played good down the stretch, into the division tournament, and we need to keep rolling."

The junior Legionnaires have played well, combining good and timely hitting, very good pitching, and solid defense into a very successful season, and look to continue it this weekend.

"Yes it is," Booten said. "They kind of came together at the right time, and again, we want to keep everything going. This team reminds me of the 2016 junior team that finished second in the state."

The appearance in the state tournament continues the line of success that both the junior and senior Alton teams have enjoyed, and Booten gave credit to the players and their families.

"This Post 126 family over the last several years have had a lot of success," Booten said. "It starts with lots of great kids who love to play ball, and the support they get from their parents."

