ALTON – The 33rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration in Alton will feature a distinguished guest as U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois makes an appearance. The event is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at James Killion Park.

Sen. Duckworth, a highly decorated Iraq War veteran and Purple Heart recipient, is also a former assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Notably, she was among the first Army women to fly combat missions. Her participation in the event is seen as a significant honor for the community.

Madison County Chairwoman Debbie Ming Mendoza will introduce Sen. Duckworth, the guest of honor, at the celebration. Abe Lee Barham, a member of the Juneteenth Committee, expressed his pride in having Sen. Duckworth attend.

"It is a great honor for a sitting state senator to come to one of our gatherings," Barham said. "I am sure she will get a warm welcome."

Alton Mayor David Goins echoed this sentiment, stating that he looks forward to meeting Sen. Duckworth on this special day.

The celebration will also feature Crystal Officers, CEO of Beverly Farms, as the guest speaker.

Barham highlighted the historical significance of Juneteenth, noting it as the oldest known celebration marking the end of slavery in the United States. The event commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers led by Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news of freedom for enslaved people, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

The Juneteenth celebration will include a variety of food and craft vendors from the area. Barham emphasized the family-friendly nature of the event, mentioning several activities for children, including a petting zoo, a video gaming truck, face painting, and a rock climbing wall.

The event aims to honor the historical significance of Juneteenth while fostering community spirit and engagement.



