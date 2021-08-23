ALTON – Jaleesa Gilbert-Gortman, MD, a board-certified Family Medicine physician, ill begin Sept. 1 at Alton Internal Medicine, located in Suite 220 of Medical Office Building A on the Alton Memorial Hospital campus. For more information or to make an appointment, please call 618-474-1723.

Dr. Gilbert-Gortman provides primary care for patients 18 and older. She helps her patients address many acute and chronic medical conditions, such as high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, urinary tract infections, asthma, acid reflux, women’s health issues, gastrointestinal problems, rashes, muscle sprains and strains, and many other conditions. She also offers annual wellness exams, well-woman exams, vaccinations and other general medicine services.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dr. Gilbert-Gortman likes to model her care philosophy after her favorite quote by Maya Angelou: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

Born and raised in New York, Dr. Gilbert-Gortman earned her medical degree from Howard University College of Medicine. She then went on to complete her residency in Family Medicine at Northwell Health ETC Glen Cove Hospital in New York.

More like this: