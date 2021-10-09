ALTON - Alton Imo’s Pizza owners brothers Tyler and Thomas Shereck are two entrepreneurs who even though a massive fire destroyed their business a year ago in October, never gave up their dreams of opening the popular business. At 4 p.m. today, October 7, 2021, the Imo’s in Godfrey opened its doors for the first time since the fire on October 2, 2020.

The business has a Godfrey mailing address of 2704 Godfrey Road in Godfrey, but it is an Alton-based business. The nearby Schnucks is located in Godfrey, while half the CVS close by is located in Alton and Godfrey. The Alton-Godfrey border is right after where the Imo's is located.

Tyler said it was a huge task rebuilding the Imo’s facility. However, with his brother alongside him, and intense grit and determination, they reconstructed their beloved Imo’s business.

“We had to gut the entire place, spray it, clean it and then replace everything because it was a total loss,” he added. “We added real brick inside and had to throw everything inside away. I have owned this one for nine years.”

Tyler said by early November, he expects a new drive-thru addition to the Imo’s to be completed. The facility has a bright, fresh look, and everything inside is new. The previous operation did not have a drive-thru, so that will be a great addition for customers.

Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick started the business and has a lot of respect for Tyler and his brother, Thomas, for what they did to build the business before the fire. McCormick said he is very excited about the reopening and will be visiting as frequently as he can. He said he can’t wait to order his first Imo’s Pizza from them and have a salad with the special dressing.

Tyler said the Godfrey Imo’s is definitely a “family business,” and he loves being able to work with his brother each and every day. The Alton Imo’s employs about 20 individuals, so it has a significant economic impact on the region.

Tyler had a very heartfelt statement at the end of the interview: “Right now I am very thankful. I think I am the most thankful person ever to just get this back open. I was so worried after the fire, but it is good now to be open for our customers.”

