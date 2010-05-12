Entrepreneurs and business owners attending Alton, Illinois’ Dream Downtown Commercial Real Estate Tour on Saturday, May 22, will have a firsthand opportunity to see how they can live their dream of owning and operating a business on the banks of the beautiful Mississippi River. From 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., prime downtown Alton properties, including commercial sites and residential lofts, will be open for viewing during a real estate tour sponsored by the Alton Marketplace Association in cooperation with local real estate agents.

“The tour offers an excellent opportunity for businesses interested in locating in downtown Alton and individuals seeking downtown residential space to see what the River Bend area has to offer,” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Marketplace Association. “We'll be featuring a wide variety of properties which are available for sale or for lease.”

Alton, Illinois is situated on National Scenic Byway, also known as the Great River Road, 25 miles north of downtown St. Louis. The natural beauty and historic attributes of this area make it an attractive tourist destination and an ideal place to live and grow a business.

Properties on the tour include many historical offices and loft spaces, retail space with upstairs residential areas, restaurant and entertainment venues, potential artist live/work sites, and a large office building are just a few of the quality business locations available for inspection. Buyers’ agents are invited to bring their clients to capitalize on the wealth of opportunity available in Alton.

Tours will begin at the Riverbender Community Center at 200 West Third Street in downtown Alton. Participants can pick up a map of the sites at that location. Many of the sites are within easy walking distance. Tour guides will be available if desired, or visitors can use the map for a self-guided tour and drive themselves. Downtown area restaurants are participating by offering luncheon discounts to participants carrying the tour brochure and map.

Alton Marketplace will also be educating attendees on incentives available to new businesses and property owners, and the Senior Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE) is also developing a series of workshops on start-up business topics to assist attendees who have goals of opening new businesses in downtown Alton. Some of the businesses targeted by Alton Marketplace follow: sushi bar, gourmet grocery, ice cream shop, yoga studio, Gymboree day care, day spa, as well as artist studios, galleries, and live/work space.

Do you have a DREAM business in mind? Alton, Illinois welcomes you with open arms. Send questions or inquires to: info@altonmarketplace.com.

