Alton, Illinois - City Snow/Emergency Routes

Elm Street – State St. to Circle
Broadway – William St. to E. Alton
Belle Street – 3rd St. to State
Alby St. – Broadway to City Limit
College Ave. – Annex St. to Circle
Washington Ave. – Broadway to Humbert Rd.
Main St. – Broadway to Amelia
Brown St. – Milton to E. 7th
Milton Rd. – Broadway to Brown
Central Ave. – Broadway to Circle
Fosterburg Rd – RT 140 to I-255
Henry St. – Broadway to Blair

The above routes will be given snow removal/treatment priority by the Public Works Division as main travel arteries for emergency services and Mass Transit