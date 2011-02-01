Elm Street – State St. to Circle

Broadway – William St. to E. Alton

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Belle Street – 3rd St. to State

Alby St. – Broadway to City Limit

College Ave. – Annex St. to Circle

Washington Ave. – Broadway to Humbert Rd.

Article continues after sponsor message

Main St. – Broadway to Amelia

Brown St. – Milton to E. 7th

Milton Rd. – Broadway to Brown

Central Ave. – Broadway to Circle

Fosterburg Rd – RT 140 to I-255

Henry St. – Broadway to Blair

The above routes will be given snow removal/treatment priority by the Public Works Division as main travel arteries for emergency services and Mass Transit

More like this:

Sep 21, 2023 - Attorney General Raoul Charges Three Central Illinois Gas Station Owners For More Than $4 Million In Tax Fraud

4 days ago - Alton Cigar Event Brings Enthusiasts From Across Region And St. Louis Area

Jun 20, 2023 - Illinois Department Of Juvenile Justice To Host Job Screenings

Aug 25, 2023 - What's Up Downtown Information Exchange To Be Held Tuesday, August 29

Aug 13, 2023 - MODOT Hosting Improve I-70 Program Meetings Across State

 