MESA, Ariz. – Former Alton High School pitcher Bryan Hudson recently saw his first action since being drafted by the Chicago Cubs in this year’s Major League Baseball Entry Draft.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hudson, who was assigned to the Arizona League Cubs in Mesa, a Rookie League-level team, pitched two-thirds of an inning in the Cubs’ 3-2 loss to the AZL Giants, a San Francisco Giants-affiliated team, on Aug. 13 in Mesa.

Hudson gave up two runs, both earned, and two hits while while walking one and striking out none.

Hudson’s graduated from Alton High as the Redbirds’ all-time leading winner on the mound as well as the team’s all-time strikeout leader. He signed with the Cubs and was assigned to the rookie-league team.

More like this: